Derry's Magee medical school location confirmed as Maritime Museum progresses
Ulster University has settled on the site beside the Council offices on Strand Road as the permanent location for a joint Medical School and Life and Health Science graduate training hub.
Derry City & Strabane District Council Chief Executive John Kelpie said a number of major City Deal projects, including these and the Maritime Museum at Ebrington, in the region were progressing.
He was speaking as he delivered an update on the £250m economic boost for the city and district.
The Derry North Atlantic (DNA) museum which will be located in the old hospital building in Ebrington.
This is located on the left-hand side as you walk up from the Peace Bridge to St. Columb’s Park, and it is expected to open in around two to three years.
Mr Kelpie said: “I’m pleased to say, the DNA (Maritime Museum Project) Outline Business Case process has been completed, the casework review process with government has been completed and it has passed through all of those stages as far as we have been made aware, and we now await formal approval for that project to pass on to the next stage.
"Should we receive that approval in the next number of weeks we will make preparations for that project to progress and go to tender.”
He provided updates on further projects saying: “The School of Medicine, the Innovation and the health projects, all of these OBCs continue to be developed.
“Ulster University as the lead partner on the School of Medicine and innovation has now confirmed to council that its preferred location for the combined School of Medicine and T-HRIVE Innovation project is the council owned site adjacent to the council offices on the Riverfront/Strand Road.”
Welcoming the news the Maritime Museum is ‘virtually over the line’, SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said: “It’s fantastic news we are waiting formal approval and a letter of offer and once built it will breathe new life into Ebrington and provide a fantastic tourism asset.
“It’s good news that Ulster University are looking to acquire the site adjacent to the council offices to house the School of Medicine and T-HRIVE Innovation project; that’s a positive step that will result in a state-of-the-art teaching facility along the banks of the Foyle.”
Mr Kelpie said projects such as the A6, the A2 Buncrana Road upgrade, rail enhancement and development, City of Derry Airport and in particular the broader and full delivery of the university expansion are projects that will also “need to be delivered in parallel with City Deal for it to have the transformative outcome we hope it will.”