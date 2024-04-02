Desmond Motors applies for change of use from filling station and shop to car sales and display

Desmond Motors has applied for permission to convert a filling station and shop on the Strand Road between Phillip Street and Duncreggan Road to a sales forecourt and car display area.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 12:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The company has submitted a fresh application for the development with Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Details published this week show that the plans are for a 'proposed change of use from petrol filling station to vehicle sales forecourt and conversion of ancillary shop to vehicle display area and ancillary sales office'.

Related topics:Derry CityStrabane District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.