Desmond Motors applies for change of use from filling station and shop to car sales and display
Desmond Motors has applied for permission to convert a filling station and shop on the Strand Road between Phillip Street and Duncreggan Road to a sales forecourt and car display area.
The company has submitted a fresh application for the development with Derry City & Strabane District Council.
Details published this week show that the plans are for a 'proposed change of use from petrol filling station to vehicle sales forecourt and conversion of ancillary shop to vehicle display area and ancillary sales office'.
