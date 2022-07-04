‘Executive needed now to deal with rising cost of living’- Ferguson MLA

The Foyle MLA warned that new hikes in energy prices this week were ‘adding to the huge pressure that struggling workers and families are under’.

“We need an Executive up and running today so that we can start working together to put money in people’s pockets and deal with the rising cost of living,” Ciara Ferguson said. “There is £435 million sitting in the Executive bank account unspent - that money could help tackle the pressures that people are facing. But we need a functioning Executive to spend it.

“The DUP need to stop blocking an Executive, so we can give people that help right away. They must put the interests of ordinary people first. Likewise, rather than driving instability and uncertainty in the north, the Tories should focus on making big energy companies who are making a fortune from ordinary people shoulder the burden of rising costs, not ordinary people who are struggling to heat their homes.”