Making the announcement today, the firm blamed global pressures for the latest in a succession of steep price increases.

Firmus said the sustained increases in global wholesale gas prices have forced Northern Ireland’s largest gas supplier to do this, with the increase due to take effect from May 3, 2022.

Today’s announced change in tariffs will mean an extra £3.86 per week on to the average household bill in the Ten Towns area.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gas prices are on the rise again.

“firmus energy is committed to reducing its tariff for all customers as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.”

Niall Martindale said firmus was taking measures to help customers.

“We understand it is a tough time for many of our customers and we have been providing financial and administrative support to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need. If any of our customers need further support, I would urge them to call our dedicated local team to see if we can help.”