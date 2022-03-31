Firmus gas prices soar again with another 16% hike for Derry customers
Firmus energy customers in Derry and across the Ten Towns Network area have been advised of another 16.31% price hike coming in May.
Making the announcement today, the firm blamed global pressures for the latest in a succession of steep price increases.
Firmus said the sustained increases in global wholesale gas prices have forced Northern Ireland’s largest gas supplier to do this, with the increase due to take effect from May 3, 2022.
Today’s announced change in tariffs will mean an extra £3.86 per week on to the average household bill in the Ten Towns area.
“firmus energy is committed to reducing its tariff for all customers as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.”
Niall Martindale said firmus was taking measures to help customers.
“We understand it is a tough time for many of our customers and we have been providing financial and administrative support to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need. If any of our customers need further support, I would urge them to call our dedicated local team to see if we can help.”
Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments are asked to contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000 or [email protected] Our telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.