Foyle Foodbank to offer winter support advice in Derry estates and shopping centres from next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
The November project has been developed in partnership with Derry City & Strabane District Council with Winter Support information events to roll out to the public offering help and support for anyone experiencing hardship going into winter 2023.
A spokesperson for the Foodbank said: “Our focus will be on the cost-of-living crisis for these events.
"The idea is to have a suite of services available. The areas we would like to offer advice and support are, benefits advice, energy advice, managing money advice, and food bank support.
“As we are trying to reach as many people as possible, we have decided to take the programme to some of the main shopping centres in the city along with a few smaller venues on both the cityside and the waterside.”
The dates, times and locations are as follows: Monday, November 6, 11am -1pm, Strathfoyle Community Centre, 31-33 Bawnmore Pl, BT47 6XP; Thursday, November 9, 11am – 2pm Food Quarter - Foyleside Shopping Centre; Friday November 10, 11am to 1pm Rath Mor Shopping Centre, Bligh's Lane, BT48 0LZ; Thursday, November 16, 11am to 1pm Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre main mall, Lisnagelvin Road BT47 6DF; Thursday, November 23, 11am – 1pm Northside Shopping Centre, Glengalliagh Rd, BT48 8NN; Thursday, November 16, 5-7pm Eglinton Community Hall, 40 Main Street BT47 3AD; Thursday, November 23, 5pm to 7pm Learmount Resource Centre, 194 Learmount Rd, Park, BT47 4BA; Thursday November 30 11am – 1pm Skeoge Community Hub, 67/67A Clon Dara, Skeoge Road, BT48 8GG.