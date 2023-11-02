Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The November project has been developed in partnership with Derry City & Strabane District Council with Winter Support information events to roll out to the public offering help and support for anyone experiencing hardship going into winter 2023.

A spokesperson for the Foodbank said: “Our focus will be on the cost-of-living crisis for these events.

"The idea is to have a suite of services available. The areas we would like to offer advice and support are, benefits advice, energy advice, managing money advice, and food bank support.

“As we are trying to reach as many people as possible, we have decided to take the programme to some of the main shopping centres in the city along with a few smaller venues on both the cityside and the waterside.”