Lottery funding boost to tackle rural exclusion in Derry region

A total of £450,172 has been allocated and the four-year funding will enable the project partners to work jointly to deliver a health and wellbeing project for the over 55 age group in the rural area.

People will be encouraged to participate in opportunities to help them stay active and connect with their community. Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund said: “We’re delighted to support this project which is providing activities to improve the health and wellbeing of older people in this rural area and bringing them together to reduce isolation and loneliness.”

Caroline Lynch, lead coordinator of the CARE Project said: “Thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund, people living in the rural Sperrin DEA will have access to a fantastic range of health & wellbeing activities and services. This is a great opportunity for people living in rural areas to become involved in their communities helping to develop the project, volunteer their skills, and ensure that the project is addressing their needs.”

