Representatives and delegates met on Thursday to discuss the cost of insuring events. Following the emergency meeting the MCUI (UC) confirmed it was cancelling its 2023 season, including the North West 200, which will not take place unless there is an 11th hour reprieve.

Other events that have been slated for cancellation include the Armoy Road Races, Cookstown 100, Ulster Grand Prix and Tandragee 100.

The MCUI (UC) chairman John Dillon stated: "The consensus was that the costs proposed were, at this time, unsustainable for most clubs in order to provide the required public liability cover to run our planned events.

"The MCUI (UC) will, however, continue to pursue all options for the provision of public liability insurance, should they arise in the near future.”

Mr. Dillon stated that although there will be no events in the north in 2023, the MCUI (UC) is still issuing licenses and attempting to procure competitor Personal Accident insurance cover for 2023.

This, he said, will allow licence holders to avail of insurance cover in order to apply to compete in road racing events elsewhere.