Justice Minister Naomi Long has announced funding of £100,000 for Northern Ireland Search and Rescue (NISAR) groups. The Minister is pictured during a visit to Foyle Search and Rescue (FSAR) where she met staff and volunteers. Included also is NISAR Chair Simon Hutchinson.

Foyle Search and Rescue has been allocated £14,000, while other groups who operate in the north west including Community Rescue Service (£13,500) and North West Mountain Rescue Team (£13,000) also received funding.

The others who received funding were Irish Cave Rescue Organisation, Lagan Search and Rescue, Lough Neagh Rescue, Mourne Mountain Rescue Team, Search and Rescue Dog Association IN and Sky Watch NI.

The nine voluntary search and rescue groups provide assistance to emergency services on inland waterways, coastal areas, mountains and caves.

Speaking after a visit to Foyle Search and Rescue, Naomi Long said: “I know there are more than 500 volunteers working with the various search and rescue groups - men and women of all ages who give freely of their time to learn expert life-saving skills and put themselves at risk to help search for and rescue others. The funding I have announced will assist with day to day running costs, and help to replace protective clothing, equipment and support ongoing training.”

The Minister added: “The visit has given me an opportunity to see first-hand how our search and rescue volunteers mobilise and respond. It has also provided me with the opportunity to thank all those involved in Foyle Search and Rescue and the wider NISAR groups, for their tireless commitment to helping others in need.”

Since its inception back in 1993, Foyle Search and Rescue has been responsible for saving 490 people from the River Foyle and helping over 4.500 people who intended to enter the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justice Minister Naomi Long announced funding of £100,000 for Northern Ireland Search and Rescue (NISAR) groups during a visit to Foyle Search and Rescue (FSAR) in Derry. Pictured with Minister Long are Foyle Search and Rescue staff and volunteers.

During the visit, the Minister met staff and volunteers who took time to explain the many pieces of equipment they use in search and rescue on the River Foyle as well as in emergencies across the province.