New Galliagh Community Centre to open soon in Derry

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that work on the centre project has now finished and the facility is being ‘mobilised for community use’ with management arrangements, equipment set up, and health and safety procedures being put in place.

A spokesperson for the Council told the ‘Journal’: “Whilst a formal opening date has not been agreed this will be confirmed in partnership with local community groups shortly and their plans to deliver a range of community-based activities from the centre are well advanced.

“The 860 sq ft facility will provide a new state of the art single story building with dedicated office space and multipurpose rooms. Planned occupants include Galliagh Women’s Group, Off the Streets, Galliagh Community Group, Teach Na Failte and CRJ.

The new Galliagh Community Centre in Derry.

“The project is valued at £1.48m, and funding of £781,913 has been provided by the Department for Communities with Council and other funders pledging the remaining balance of funds for the facility.

“The new facility is just one of a number of community projects that form part of the Council’s wider capital investment programme aimed at transforming local communities and being delivered as part of the Strategic Growth Plan for Derry and Strabane.”

The project is located behind the Galliagh Spar shop close to St Joseph’s Church on lands beside Knockalla Park.