Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It follows picketing by NRWC lecturers in October over pay, with further strike action planned for November.

The motion was brought forward by Foyleside People Before Profit District Councillor Shaun Harkin at a Council meeting on Wednesday, October 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It proposed that the Council supports NWRC lecturers and staff in recent and ongoing strike action and will write to employers and the Department for Education (DfE) supporting their demands.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff striking at NWRC in Derry.

“More and more workers are going on the picket line for fair pay,” Councillor Harkin said. “They can’t afford to wait for Stormont to come back because of the cost of living pressures they’re under.”

“They can’t pay their bills, and I think this council should say that we back and support those strikes and encourage strike action.”

Councillor Harkin claimed NWRC lecturer wages are ‘shockingly low’ and have decreased by a quarter over the last decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also spoke of how ‘there’s been massive investment in new buildings’, but claimed there was ‘no investment into the actual workers.’

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin joining NWRC staff at the picket line.

“I think that this is disgraceful and unacceptable."

Waterside SDLP District Councillor Sean Mooney said party leader Colm Eastwood joined the picket line last week to engage with workers and hear their concerns.

"Every worker deserves fair pay and approved working conditions,” Colr. Mooney said. “NWRC staff are vital in nurturing talent and fostering educational success."

“It’s high time to recognise their valuable contributions by ensuring fair pay and better working conditions.”

Ballyarnett Sinn Féin District Councillor John McGowan said NWRC, which employs around 750 people, is one of Derry’s ‘best skill factories’, mainly due to leaders and workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said ‘savage Tory cuts’ and the lack of a working Government was ‘causing a major issue’, as there was no minister making decisions.

When comparing Northern Ireland public sector wages to those in Scotland and England, Colr. McGowan said they were ‘doing the same job and getting paid less.’

“Its not acceptable and Sinn Féin will challenge that," He said. “We need to be back at the Assembly, challenging these cuts and moderating them.”

Colr. Harkin was hopeful that the motion would ‘send a message to workers and the employers’ group that there needs to be fair treatment.’

"Every grouping of educators in the North is on strike; teachers, assistant staff in schools, university lecturers and now Further Education colleges. What does that say to our students, who are our main priority for the future?”

Responding after the motion passed, a spokesperson for North West Regional College said: “The current strike action in North West Regional College is part of a sector wide dispute across the six further education colleges in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Negotiations on pay and conditions are dealt with collectively through the College Employers’ Forum (CEF) which represents the six colleges. We have worked hard, through the CEF to make the case for an uplift in staff pay but unfortunately this comes at a time when there is huge financial pressure right across the public sector.

“We recognise this is not where we want to be, however, the Colleges are subject to the Department of Finance Public Sector Pay Guidance.

“We remain committed to working with Trade Unions to build a case for a pay award in 2023/24 that reflects the dedication and professionalism of our lecturers.

“In the meantime, NWRC has notified its students of the alternative arrangements in place for the period of strike action, and we will do our best to ensure the needs of our learners are met during this period.”

Andrew Balfour,