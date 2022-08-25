Oil prices over 100% higher than last year in Derry, Strabane & Donegal

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a similar pattern with gas and other fuel prices, home heating oil in Derry & Strabane has jumped by over 20% in some cases in just a few short weeks.

In Derry and in neighbouring Strabane the price of 500 litres has risen sharply to around £495 with little variation among supplies covering the city and district.

As of today (Thursday) oil prices among distributors who service Inishowen in Donegal range from 619 euro for 500 litres to almost 700 euro for the same amount.

Many people will struggle to stay warn this winter.

Many have warned that gas, oil, electricity, food and car fuel price hikes combined with other rising costs are threatening to plunge millions across these isles into poverty and debt this year as people struggle to pay for the necessities.

There have been warnings that energy prices will continue to climb over the coming months.

Oil prices today are over 100% higher than they were just a year ago.

As of August 26, 2021 the price for 500 litres of oil was £215.85 on average across Northern Ireland.

With projections for the autumn pointing to a worsening situation for many households across the island of Ireland, as a result of the unfolding cost of living crisis particularly for those who are already vulnerable and living in poverty, the leaders of Ireland’s main churches have said that they are deeply concerned by what they are seeing on the ground.

In a Joint Statement issued today (25 August) they have called “for more practical support to be delivered urgently through direct government initiatives in both jurisdictions and also via grassroots charity and community partnerships.”

The Church Leaders Group (Ireland), which includes the Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic Archbishops of Armagh, the Presbyterian Moderator and the Presidents of the Methodist Church and Irish Council of Churches, also said that they are “deeply concerned regarding the government response in both jurisdictions, in meeting immediate needs and also in relation to longer term strategy.”

“The unfolding cost of living crisis is affecting many households, across the island of Ireland, but particularly those who were already vulnerable and living in poverty. Projections for the autumn point to the situation worsening while too many people are already struggling to afford essentials like food and fuel and are in real danger of losing their homes, health or lives.

“As leaders of Churches with a presence across the island we are deeply concerned by what we are seeing on the ground, with the increasing energy and food prices disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable, often leaving people with impossible choices to make, missing meals, and falling into arrears on bills.

“We are also deeply concerned regarding the government response in both jurisdictions, in meeting immediate needs and also in relation to longer term strategy. In Northern Ireland, the Good Friday Belfast Agreement created a statutory requirement for the Northern Ireland Executive to produce an anti-poverty strategy on the basis of objective need. Almost 25 years later and this has never been agreed or produced. Likewise, in Ireland a cross-party anti-poverty strategy is badly needed to address issues in a comprehensive and effective manner.

“We want to join our voices with many others, calling for more practical support to be delivered urgently through direct government initiatives in both jurisdictions and also via grassroots charity and community partnerships. This must go hand in hand with a longer term refocusing of government policies to deliver real and meaningful social justice and eliminate poverty across this island.”