Oil thefts warning as prices reach £669 for 500 litres in Derry & Strabane

Oil was reported stolen from a tank at a house in the Urney Road area on Monday evening (7th March) and from a tank at a property in the Springhill area yesterday.

Inspector Ken McDermott is appealing to anyone who was in either of these areas in recent days and saw any suspicious activity, including vehicles in the area or individuals acting suspiciously, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference numbers 1350 of 07/03/22 or 860 of 08/03/22.

Inspector McDermott added: “It’s worth looking at some preventative measures to avoid being targeted by thieves and so as to avoid being left without oil. Securing your oil tank, keeping gates closed and locked can prevent a theft. We would also ask that neighbours keep an eye out for each other, look out for suspicious vehicles and if you see something that doesn’t seem right, report it.”

Two thefts have been reported in Strabane.

The warning has been issued as oil prices continue to rocket. As of today in Derry 500 litres of oil costs in the region of £669 for 500 litres. The price of oil is now three times what it was around a year ago. In Inishowen it is now around 800 Euro for the same amount.