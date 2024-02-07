O’Neill and Little-Pengelly taking case for 'fair and just' deal for public sector workers to Westminster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During an Assembly motion on public finances on Tuesday, the First Minister and deputy First Minister also welcomed the collective support and encouragement of MLAs to deliver a clear message to the Government on its £3.3 billion offer to address public sector pay and transform public services.

First Minister, Michelle O’Neill said: “It is our wish that a very clear sign is sent out that we have a shared determination to secure a fair and just outcome for all our people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Assembly is a broad church, with a broad range of views on many issues. There are matters that are so fundamental, so profound, that they bring together all shades of political opinion. This is one such issue.

Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister at Stormont Castle this week. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking for fairness and equality, and we are asking for funding that reflects the needs of the people we serve. We are asking for funding that is taken for granted in Scotland and Wales but denied to people here.

“We will make our case to the Westminster Government with determination and commitment and that determination will not waver until our people receive the funding and the services that they deserve.”

Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, said: “I welcome the support from members across the House, and the encouragement given to the Executive to take the case for a fair and just financial settlement to London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I welcome the constructive engagement we have had with the Prime Minister, but we need to go further. We are not asking for a blank cheque, but a recognition that transformation requires investment, and that a change in delivery requires the necessary resources.”

“We need the right long term fiscal guarantees and tools to ensure we can adequately fund public services and implement necessary transformation.”