O’Neill and Little-Pengelly taking case for 'fair and just' deal for public sector workers to Westminster
and live on Freeview channel 276
During an Assembly motion on public finances on Tuesday, the First Minister and deputy First Minister also welcomed the collective support and encouragement of MLAs to deliver a clear message to the Government on its £3.3 billion offer to address public sector pay and transform public services.
First Minister, Michelle O’Neill said: “It is our wish that a very clear sign is sent out that we have a shared determination to secure a fair and just outcome for all our people.
“The Assembly is a broad church, with a broad range of views on many issues. There are matters that are so fundamental, so profound, that they bring together all shades of political opinion. This is one such issue.
“We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking for fairness and equality, and we are asking for funding that reflects the needs of the people we serve. We are asking for funding that is taken for granted in Scotland and Wales but denied to people here.
“We will make our case to the Westminster Government with determination and commitment and that determination will not waver until our people receive the funding and the services that they deserve.”
Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, said: “I welcome the support from members across the House, and the encouragement given to the Executive to take the case for a fair and just financial settlement to London.
“I welcome the constructive engagement we have had with the Prime Minister, but we need to go further. We are not asking for a blank cheque, but a recognition that transformation requires investment, and that a change in delivery requires the necessary resources.”
“We need the right long term fiscal guarantees and tools to ensure we can adequately fund public services and implement necessary transformation.”
Thousands of public sector workers marched Guildhall Square took part in a huge strike rally last month, with tens of thousands more taking similar action across the north to demand that the delayed uplift in public sector pay here be rectified.