OPINION: 'NW needs stability and economic opportunities unlocked' - Derry MLA Delargy

The announcement of an agreement by the European Commission and the British government on the Protocol is welcome.

The deal is done. We must now see the Executive and Assembly restored without any more delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People need political leadership, now more than ever, and at a time when so many workers, families and businesses struggle with an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis and as they suffer chronic treatment waiting lists.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy.

The restoration of the Executive is key to helping address those challenges.

People want to see parties working together and having their back. Sinn Féin is up for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We want to be in the Executive to deliver for the people and on the challenges and opportunities that face places like Derry.

Genuine power-sharing along with unique access to both the British and EU single markets and the ongoing growth of the all-Ireland economy are key to the economic success of the north west.

The Protocol is vital in this regard as it provides hard-won protections against the sharpest edge of the disastrous Tory Brexit.

This means guaranteeing no hard border on the island of Ireland, protecting the Good Friday Agreement in its entirety, and maintaining the all-island economy and access to the EU single market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, crucially, we also need to see an end to the DUP blockade of the Executive which has been so crippling for health, our economy and other public services over the past year.

People want clarity and cooperation, not more of the crisis and division we have seen since over the last year.