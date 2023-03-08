OPINION: 'NW needs stability and economic opportunities unlocked' - Derry MLA Delargy
In this article, Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy says the new deal struck between the EU and British government must ensure power-sharing is restored without delay.
The announcement of an agreement by the European Commission and the British government on the Protocol is welcome.
The deal is done. We must now see the Executive and Assembly restored without any more delays.
People need political leadership, now more than ever, and at a time when so many workers, families and businesses struggle with an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis and as they suffer chronic treatment waiting lists.
The restoration of the Executive is key to helping address those challenges.
People want to see parties working together and having their back. Sinn Féin is up for that.
We want to be in the Executive to deliver for the people and on the challenges and opportunities that face places like Derry.
Genuine power-sharing along with unique access to both the British and EU single markets and the ongoing growth of the all-Ireland economy are key to the economic success of the north west.
The Protocol is vital in this regard as it provides hard-won protections against the sharpest edge of the disastrous Tory Brexit.
This means guaranteeing no hard border on the island of Ireland, protecting the Good Friday Agreement in its entirety, and maintaining the all-island economy and access to the EU single market.
But, crucially, we also need to see an end to the DUP blockade of the Executive which has been so crippling for health, our economy and other public services over the past year.
People want clarity and cooperation, not more of the crisis and division we have seen since over the last year.
They have had enough of political theatrics and deadlock and want to see politicians back at the Executive table and doing our jobs – investing in the health service, tackling waiting lists, delivering for all communities and providing much-needed support for families with rising costs.