Plans to convert old Officers’ Mess into hairdressing and beauty salon

The listed building on the south eastern corner of Ebrington Square has previously been used as offices by tenants that have included the Culture Company and civil service.

The new plans will involve a ‘change of use from office accommodation to mixed-use hair and beauty purposes’ and have been lodged with the Council by Ronan Stewart, proprietor of Atelier Hair Co. Limited, which has premises at School House Lane.