£1.3m resurfacing of Skeoge Road green lit for Derry

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced that work would commence on February 28.

The works will start at the Ballyarnett Roundabout and continue westwards to the Buncrana Road Roundabout, a distance of some 2.8 kilometres and will include the resurfacing of the Buncrana Road Roundabout.

Councillor Tierney said: “I’m delighted that SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has delivered this significant investment in our local community. This resurfacing work has been badly needed for some time and after I wrote to Minister Mallon and highlighted the issues the poor quality of this road was causing she took swift action.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skeoge Road. DER2126GS - 090

“This is a very busy road used by both local residents and commuters and this work will result in smoother journeys for drivers with less damage being caused to their vehicle. It’s anticipated the work will be completed in May and while I’ve been assured by the department disruption will be kept to a minimum I’d urge people to be patient and to follow diversions at all times.

“This project once again highlights Minister Mallon’s determination to improve the lives of local communities. This is the latest in a line of positive announcements she has made for our area and I’m sure local people will be glad to see this important work completed in the coming months.”

To facilitate the work phased road closures will be required at various times. Diversion routes will be sign posted.

Announcing the commencement of the works Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I am very pleased to be able to announce this investment in this key cross border transport corridor.

“This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of local residents and those who travel through the area. I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”

Road users are advised to avoid the area whenever possible and to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closures. During construction access for local residents and businesses will be facilitated.

Completion of the work by 16 May is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.