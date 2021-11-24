£4.62 for workers aged 16-18? It’s a ‘rip-off’ says PBP councillor Shaun Harkin

Councillor Shaun Harkin.

People Before Profit Colr. Shaun Harkin said it is wrong workers aged under 19 are paid only £4.62 per hour and workers aged under 20 are paid less than £7 per hour.

“If we want young people to have hope, to stay here and to thrive here - we need to shake-up the status quo propped up by corporations and the Stormont Executive, ” he said.

Colr. Harkin is calling for ‘equal pay for equal work’ this November which is designated ‘Young Workers Month’. “It’s unacceptable for 16-18 yr-olds to be paid only £4.62 an hour. Under-20s are paid less than £7 an hour. What kind of message does it send to young people that they don’t deserve even the basic minimum wage of £8.91?” he asked.

He claimed the ‘cynical politics of division constantly pursued by both sides of the unionist and nationalist establishment does nothing to help young people’.