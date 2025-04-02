£4.6m government funding secures Derry airport to London Heathrow route to 2027

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

to ensure the continuation of the flights from the City of Derry Airport (CoDA) to London Heathrow.

The route, which is jointly funded by the Department for the Economy and the Department for Transport, provides “critical connectivity from the North West to London”.

The joint funding of £4.626m is for the next two financial years through to March 31, 2027, with airline Loganair set to continue operating the flights.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, the Minister said: “I am pleased to announce the funding of this important route between the City of Derry Airport and London Heathrow for an additional two years.

"This route plays a vital role in providing the North West with connectivity to other parts of Europe and the Rest of the World through the PSO route to London Heathrow.

“CoDA acts as a catalyst for the local and regional economy by providing enhanced air connectivity and tourism benefits, whilst also contributing to the wider economic growth of the North West region.”

In 2017 the UK Department for Transport granted a Public Service Obligation between CoDA and London.

The CoDA-London PSO has been in operation since May 2017.