Derry City and Strabane District Council is seeking the views of the public on a new draft Anti-Poverty Action Plan.

The consultation is open for an eight-week period until March 31, with the public invited to have their say and give feedback on the proposed approach to tackling poverty in the Council area.

The purpose of the Anti-Poverty Action Plan is to identify local interventions which could help to address the levels of poverty and deprivation across the Council, where it is reported that 16% of households here are in poverty with a further 10% at risk of poverty.

Following the pandemic and the rising cost of living more people in the city and district are becoming vulnerable to poverty, in particular single people, single parents, households with more than three children and people with disabilities, it has been stated.

Attendees at a previous Derry Against Fuel Poverty protest rally in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2206GS – 136

The Council has produced a draft Anti-Poverty Action Plan through a co-design approach involving local people and partners following a series of workshops and discussions that helped develop strategic themes and deliverable actions.

Among the themes that have draft actions assigned to them are: Lobbying and Advocacy ‘Voice and Action’; Access to Support ‘Navigating and Collaborating’; Skills and Employment, ‘Empowerment and Choice’, and Supporting our Communities ‘Resilience and Partnership’.

Encouraging people to have their say and take part in the consultation process, Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr, said that while addressing poverty is a complex issue, it’s important that there is a joint and cohesive approach to making support available to people who need it. That the support available is easily accessible and is allocated with compassion and dignity.

“This Council is very aware of the issues around poverty across this district and has been working proactively with Government and statutory partners, local residents, charities and the community and voluntary sector through our local growth partnerships to deliver interventions to support those in need,” she said.

Protestors at a previouse Derry Against Fuel Poverty rally in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2206GS – 135

“Our Council has been advocating for the NI Executive to progress with the NI Anti-Poverty Strategy which is fundamental to addressing many of the root causes of poverty. Whilst we can look to deliver local actions, there is a need for legislative change and redistribution of resources to tackle issues on welfare reform, housing, health and employment.

“For many years, and particularly post Covid and during the Cost of Living crisis, local groups and charities have been working tirelessly to provide much needed support and I highly commend their efforts and all the work of their volunteers. Council listened to the request to have a local anti-poverty action plan and in collaboration with local partners, we have set out to design a plan that identifies local actions that have the ambition to move people out of poverty and prevent people from getting into poverty.

“The eight-week consultation period is an opportunity for the wider public to feed into this local action plan and to give their views on the themes and actions. I would encourage anyone with an interest in this important issue to get involved and let us know your views and how we can make a real difference to the lives of many in our Council area. No one should be living in poverty in our community and by working together we can do what we can to stamp out poverty,” Mayor Barr stressed.

To get involved in the consultation you can download a copy via derrystrabane.com or request one from the Council directly.

Comments on the plan can be sent via email to [email protected] or by telephone 028 71 253253 Ext: 6660 or directly on the website.

You can download the plan here: https://derrystrabane.uk.engagementhq.com/consultation-pathways-out-of-poverty-anti-poverty-action-plan