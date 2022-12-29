Royal Mail says postal workers will be paid sick leave on strike days ahead of Derry protest

The company said any worker with a ‘genuine’ sickness on a strike day will continue to be paid.

It was responding to a statement by the Derry Against Fuel Poverty group which has organised a protest at 11am on Friday.

The demonstration has been organised under the banner ‘solidarity with postal workers refused sick pay’.

A protest will take place at the Derry sorting office at 11am on Friday.

A spokesperson for DAFP claimed Royal Mail was ‘refusing to pay their own employees sick pay in line with terms and conditions’.

Royal Mail has denied the claim. The ‘Journal’ put DAFP’s contention to the post service operator.

A spokesperson said: “There has also been no change to our existing sick leave policy. Any member of staff with genuine and necessary absence for sickness on a strike day will continue to be paid.

"We have seen increased sick leave on and around strike days, and on occasions, we might request a doctor’s note, or, for example, a positive Covid test result, to confirm the reason for absence.

“We are proud to provide the best pay and conditions in our industry. In an industry dominated by the ‘gig economy’, insecure work, and low pay, our model sets us apart and we want to preserve it.

"Despite losing more than £1million a day, and already offering a package that pays up to 40% more than our competitors, we have made a best and final pay offer worth up to 9%.”

It pointed out that the offer has not been accepted by the Communication Workers Union.