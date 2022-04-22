Santander in Derry opening times change

A spokesperson for Santander said: “The way many customers manage their money and banking has continued to change and the recent pandemic has accelerated this.

“Fewer customers are visiting our branches and many are finding it convenient to contact us by telephone for their day-to-day banking, or use Mobile or Online Banking.

“So, we’ve looked at how we can help our branch staff to continue providing a face-to-face service as well as supporting those customers that now prefer to contact us by telephone.

Santander in the Diamond area of Derry city centre. (Google Earth)

“With effect from Monday, July 18, 2022 the Santander branch in The Diamond, Derry will be open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 3pm and Saturday 9:30am to 12:30pm.”