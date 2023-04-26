Spending review on Derry City compared to Strabane District to be compiled

The motion, brought forward by SDLP Councillor Steven Edwards, aims to identify variations in spending across the former Derry City Council area, the former Strabane District Council Area, and per District Electoral Area (DEA).

Colr Edwards expressed his belief that the report would provide crucial information about spending and disparities, stating; “There is a narrative that the former Strabane District Council area doesn’t get its fair share, which people believe is the case since the amalgamation of council eight years ago.

“I do believe this report will help in identifying all spend and any disparities, and it will be a great starting point for us and that includes spend on capital projects, council services, grants and anything else relevant. I do believe there’s a massive need to get the facts out there.”

Derry & Strabane Council offices.

Colr Edwards also suggested looking at the spend within the rural areas before stating: “If disparities are identified the motion does propose that a task and finish group is set up to firstly look at the report and then if disparities are found, develop a strategy to ensure the quality of spend across the entire council area.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Dan Kelly suggested that carrying out a comparative analysis might not be straightforward due to different legal parameters for the districts.

Referring to the Rural Issues Group which he has chaired for the past few years he added: “At the last meeting council were being commended by our partners for the transformed landscape that exists today compared to just a few years ago.

“It got me reflecting on some of the Tyrone and rural based projects I’ve been privileged to be a part of as a member of this council. £6.1 million on the Rural Development Programme which delivered 52 new rural businesses, over 150 new rural jobs as well as delivering the international Appalachian Trail, village renewal projects and village plans. £6.5 million in the Derg Activee project, multi million pound redevelopment of Melvin Park, £1.3 million internationally acclaimed Sperrin Sculpture Trail, a quarter of a million on the Mountain, Bog and Forest project and to my own delight after more than 50 years of lobbying, we are in the cusp of delivering the management plan for the Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

SDLP Colr. Steven Edwards.

“Those are hugely significant and transformative investments and are just some of the headline figures off the top of my head. I know this isn’t all council money, nor does it represent the entirety of the council investment, but having sat on both councils it’s difficult for me to see how projects on this scale could have been leveraged and delivered as quickly as they have under the predecessor council model.”

Councillor Kelly expressed his confidence that colleagues would be able to challenge or commend the findings when presented.

Supporting the motion, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey stated his belief that a factual account of council spending would benefit not only the council but also future members of the chamber. DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney also offered support for the motion.

Sperrin councillor Raymond Barr raised concerns about the Strabane area not receiving a fair share, citing a 39% increase in rates since the councils’ amalgamation.

He commented: “The problem is there for all to see, the Strabane area is not getting a fair crack of the whip, to put it mildly, it’s not good enough.”

Councillor Paul Gallagher praised Cllr Edwards for ‘stepping outside the party machine’ to bring the motion.

Referring to the rates process he said: “During the debacle around the rates we saw councillors from Strabane being forced by their party leader in this council to make cuts directly impacting Strabane town and they’ve also been forced to vote against the people who elected them because of the party machine. This motion breaks that cycle and there is no harm in transparency.

“So far as the perception, whether it’s real or on the ground, when issues are what has been promised versus what has been delivered, there’s very little to be seen on the ground, then that’s what reinforces the perceptions.”

Councillor Shaun Harkin expressed support for the motion on behalf of People Before Profit but criticised the SDLP stating: “It is ironic though that this is coming from the SDLP who agreed to put through an 8% rates hike that will disproportionately hit people in Strabane in the coming year.”

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney emphasised the party’s support for the motion before rejecting the claims made by councillors Gallagher and Harkin.

“I want to make absolutely clear that this motion has been supported by every SDLP elected representative and I think it’s a fantastic idea,” he said. “I would like to point out, and the members of our party will back me on this, I didn’t force anyone to vote for anything and I genuinely wish that I had the power within the SDLP that Councillor Gallagher seems to think that I do have.”

Colr Tierney continued: “If people cast their memories back when we were at 7.64 on that particular Friday meeting, the SDLP were finished, and we were not adding anything else on. Councillor Gallagher was still adding things onto that rates bill and then he voted against it.

“Councillor Harkin has spoken about how the SDLP’s decision, on our own in a council of 40, will negatively impact the people of Strabane and the funding cuts that we’ve forced through the SDLP on our own in this chamber will negatively impact the people of Strabane. It’s complete and utter nonsense.”

He added: “We will not be taking lessons from councillor Harkin or councillor Gallagher on representing people, we’ve been doing it for a long, long time.

The motion was ultimately passed with full support.

Gillian Anderson