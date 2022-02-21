St Columb’s Park car park in Derry to close for major improvement works

TD McKane and Son Ltd have been appointed to carry out the works, which will include extending and redesigning the car park off Browning Drive, as well as the creation of a new pedestrian entrance linked directly to the Peace Tree sculpture in Ebrington. The project will also involve the use of sustainable drainage approaches.

Works are due to start later in February and run until May. The car park and some of the paths in the Park will be closed during the construction period - details will be announced via the Council’s social media accounts.

The Department for Communities have provided funding of over £183,000 and £25,000 is being contributed by the Executive Office towards the upgrade to the car park and pedestrian linkages.

Browning Drive entrance to St Columb’s Park. DER2126GS - 125

Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey, said “This project contributes to both of these, improving the public realm in the City and enhancing these important community assets for everyone to enjoy.”

Mayor Graham Warke said: “This project will create a direct link between the park and Ebrington. It will also complement the forthcoming improvements to the Park, including the development of Acorn Farm.”