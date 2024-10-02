Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have welcomed news that the Northern Ireland Executive may assume responsibility for City of Derry Airport’s (CODA) running costs.

The council-owned airport currently costs the district’s ratepayers £3.45 million to run every year, but on Tuesday, September 1, Economy Minister, Conor Murphy, outlined his intentions for the Department of Economy to take over these costs in an effort to address regional imbalances.

The Minister said this week that his department has already commenced a process which will lead to central funding from his department subsidising City of Derry Airport, effectively relieving the annual subvention paid by ratepayers by Derry City & Strabane District Council.

At Tuesday’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said Mr Murphy’s overall Sub-regional Plan, which could address regional imbalance through the creation of local economic partnerships, the restructuring of Invest NI and a bigger role for local councils, could be ”absolutely game changing” for council.

Councillor Duffy said that, should Stormont take responsibility for CODA, it would “give us stability in terms of its development and its connectivity for the wider North West.”

She added: “I don’t need remind in this chamber [about] the subsidy this council pays towards the airport, so this is hugely welcome news and will be an absolute game -changer.

“This is a really good news day for reaching a balance and it’s a really good news story for Derry City and Strabane District Council.”

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin agreed that taking such a large burden from ratepayers would be welcomed and “a good outcome for this council”.

Councillor Harkin added: “I would commend the council because we have been a constant advocate for this. I would consider it a victory for the council’s campaign around central government taking on from them responsibility for CODA, and I’d also consider it a people power victory.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney praised the potential decision as a “massive step for this council”.

He concluded: “I would certainly welcome that financial burden been taken off the shoulders of ratepayers.

“Councillor Harkin says it’s a victory for this council. I think it’s a victory for everybody across the North West and across this council area.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter