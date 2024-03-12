Study finds Derry is the cheapest city in the UK for childcare
A study by Outdoor Toys looked at the average annual costs of nurseries based on the cost of two children.
Affordable childcare is essential for working parents but not many can afford it due to the rising costs.
The average annual nursery cost for two children in Derry is £4,554. Wakefield and Preston came in second and third place with annual average costs of £11,520 and £12,000 respectively.
Derry is the only location from the study that doesn’t hit double figures, making it the most affordable for parents with two children, according to the group.
Another finding reveals that Derry is also the cheapest city in the UK to raise a family. With a family of four on average pays £14,220 per year.
The research findings in full can be viewed at the following website https://www.outdoortoys.com/blogs/campaigns/the-cost-of-raising-a-family-around-the-uk