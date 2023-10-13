Thousands on tax credits to be moved to Universal Credit
The move to UC will start on Monday, October 16 and ‘migration notice’ letters are being issued to all Working Tax Credits and/ or Child Tax Credits recipients who receive no other benefit.
Based on data collated in February of this year, there are 71,000 households in receipt of an eligible benefit which will be replaced by Universal Credit during the current Move to UC in Northern Ireland, including 34,000 households in receipt of tax credits only.
Universal Credit has been in place here since September 2017, replacing new claims to Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, income-related Employment & Support Allowance, Housing Benefit (rental) and tax credits.
The final stage of the ‘Move to UC’ involves moving those who are still in receipt of the benefits and tax credits being replaced by Universal Credit.
Deputy Secretary of Work and Health at the Department for Communities, Paddy Rooney said: “We are approaching the final implementation stage of UC with the utmost care.
“We will closely monitor the impact of implementation and ensure that all of the proper help, advice and support is available to everyone throughout the ‘Move to UC’ process.”
Migration Notice letters will be issued from the Department explaining what people need to do and will include signposting to help for those who need it.
Working Tax Credits and/or Child Tax Credits recipients who receive no other benefit do not need to do anything unless they receive a Migration Notice letter.
The Move to UC Delivery Team can be contacted on Freephone 0800 012 1331, Textphone 0800 012 1441 (for deaf users, those with hearing loss and users with speech and communication needs) and a UC Video Relay Service is available for sign language users. Information is available online at www.nidirect.gov.uk/ and through local Jobs & Benefits offices.