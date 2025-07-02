'Transformative' investment towards delivering new leisure centres, play parks and centres across Derry & Strabane

A raft of major infrastructure projects including a new Templemore Sports Complex and a second in Strabane along with community centres and play facilities are to be progressed as part of a wider £482m investment across the city and district, it has been confirmed.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee on Tuesday approved a new capital investment programme which will see a range of capital projects being delivered across all District Electoral Areas.

Building on over £200m of community capital projects already delivered or being progressed by the Council over the last number of years, the investment forms part of a new £482m programme of "transformative strategic and community capital investment” being taken forward by Council.

Following the signing of the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund investment plan in September 2024, members of the committee heard how the new capital strategy and rates investment ensured that Council now had financing of up to £100m in place towards Templemore and Strabane leisure centres, which were now being progressed to detailed design and planning. The funding will also enable the progression of a further suite of community capital projects.

Templemore Sports Complex. DER2152GS – 006

Replacing Templemore Leisure Centre in Derry has been identified as a priority by the Council and the wider community for well over a decade.

Council’s Lead Finance Officer, Alfie Dallas advised Members that, despite a very challenging external funding environment, the new community investment approved would see the delivery of nine new play parks at Hazelbank, Prehen, Glenowen, Carnhill, Currynierin, Rossdowney, Clady, Sperrin Heritage Centre and Carlton Drive.

Two new community centres at Glenview and Springhill are to be progressed, alongside the refurbishment of Leafair 3G pitch, new car parking at Leafair community hub, new floodlighting at Melvin Arena.

There will also be three new greenway lighting projects along the Foyle Valley, Drumahoe and Bay Road areas, as well as the development of recycling facilities at Castlederg and progression of site acquisition and detailed designs for new recycling facilities in the Waterside.

Glenowen estate. DER2126GS - 102

As works progress on the new cemetery provision at Mullenan Road, funding will also be allocated to ‘future proof capacity’ and address health and safety issues at Council’s other cemetery sites at Mountcastle, Ballyoan, Strabane and Castlederg.

Members of the Committee were advised that funding would also be ringfenced to ensure the continued design, development and scoping of funding applications for a range of other community projects to ensure these can progress in due course, as well as providing for critical health and safety and maintenance investment in Council’s existing and comprehensive asset portfolio.

Chairperson of the Governance and Strategic Planning Committee chairperson, Councillor Grace Uí Niallais said that this capital investment strategy is a very positive news story for the Council.

She said: “This investment and strategic funding plan shows Council’s ongoing and sustained commitment to delivering on its strategic objectives, fostering inclusive growth, and providing enhanced facilities and services for all residents across the district. As a Council we look forward to reaping the benefits of this significant financial investment in our communities.”