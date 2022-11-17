Welfare entitlements to rise by 10.1% meaning £600 more a year for families on Universal Credit
Welfare entitlements are to increase by 10.1 per cent.
By Kevin Mullan
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
17th Nov 2022, 3:52pm
The increase will mean an extra £600 a year for families on the Universal Credit (UC) payment.
British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “I also commit to uprate such benefits by inflation with an increase of 10.1%.
“That is an expensive commitment costing £11 billion.
“But it means 10 million working age families will see a much-needed increase next year.
“On average, a family on Universal Credit will benefit next year by around £600.”