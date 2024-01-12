Work progressing on Cityside Hub business case to pave way for construction at Fort George

The Western Trust has said it is working towards the completion of the design and planning submission for a major new Cityside Health hub at Fort George to pave the way for construction to commence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In response to a request from the Journal for an update on the massive project, the Trust confirmed it is now on Phase 2 of the outline business case and is continuing to work with other organisations to ensure road access and parking is agreed prior to work starting on the ground.

The Trust paid £1m for the Fort George site, and the hub project will bring about major change in how medical services are delivered in Derry, with the new facility bringing together a number of GP practices on one site, as well as delivering a wide range of diagnostic and treatment services for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially, the project was expected to cost around £70m but an updated cost is expected to be included within the completed Phase 2 business case.

An early artist's impression of how the new facility will look.

A spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust described the project as “a very exciting development for the Trust and one which we are confident will provide improved access to services in a modern community setting to the benefit of the population of the City and the surrounding areas”.

The Trust told the Journal: “The Trust has acquired land at Fort George site to develop purpose built accommodation to support the delivery of high quality integrated primary, community and acute services within the city side of Derry/ Londonderry. Following appointment of an Integrated Consultancy Team for the project, work continues with the Department for Communities, Planning Service and other key statutory agencies to complete the detailed design and planning submission for the facility.

"The Outline Business Case Stage 2 for the project is under development to ensure the necessary approvals are in place to commence progress on the construction phase of the project once design and planning approval stage are complete.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust confirmed that the new facility will also enable GP medical practices to deliver local medical and social care service needs, which it said were “currently being delivered from existing constricted and widely dispersed accommodation throughout the city”.

An early artist's impression of how the new facility will look.

"This development will support a shift of services from hospital to primary and community care and allow for greater flexibility and scope in service delivery. The facility will provide accommodation for multi-disciplinary working and will include the capacity for a broader range of diagnostic, treatment and care services to be delivered in a community setting.

“This major development will facilitate changes in current delivery which will provide for an integrated care model which is flexible to changing needs, provides for improved clinical pathways and will enable the maximisation of opportunities from a range of service adjacencies.”

The spokesperson added: “The Trust continues to work with the Department of Communities and other stakeholders to progress the planning required for access, internal road and car parking infrastructure on the Fort George site, to meet both the Western Trust and future stakeholder needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Outline Business Case Stage 2 completion will provide an updated position re project cost. This will reflect the latest financial indices in regards to construction costs. Timelines for delivery will be subject to business case approval and budget availability.”

The Fort George site.

The Department for Communities confirmed backed in March 2023 that it was going to market with the remainder of the Fort George site.

The former Ministry of Defence-leased land was vacated in 2001 with hopes high at the time that, its redevelopment would transform the north west economy for the benefit of local people along with the bases at Ebrington and Ballykelly.

The Derry riverside site was utilised as a military base for around 30 years before it was returned to the Port and Harbour Commissioners. It was purchased for £12 million in 2004 by the Department.