‘My lifelong obsession with the Undertones’ for the Playhouse this month

Eccles Comedian Tony Kinsella saw The Undertones at Leeds University in 1981, as a wide-eyed student with ‘teenage dreams, so hard to beat’; in 2017, as a jaded, middle-aged lecturer, he saw a newly evolved version of the band in that same building.

Tony will now debut a show dedicated to the Derry rockers at The Playhouse in the band’s home town this month.

The lecturer and comic’s previous shows include Shangri La La Land, which discussed Tony’s love of seminal 60s girl group The Shangri Las.

Now he returns with a show dedicated to another of his favourite acts.

“After watching The Undertones at Leeds University in 2017 as a Jaded and cynical lecturer, I was left to ponder the iconic question at the start of Teenage Kicks - ‘Are teenage dreams so hard to beat?’

“In the 30-plus years between the two gigs, what became of my teenage dreams, and those of The Undertones?

“This is a show about underdogs, under achievers and The Undertones.

“An ordinary group of lads with an extraordinary talent,” said Tony.

Support for the show is provided by singer, songwriter and author Steve O’Donoghue.

Steve has recorded several albums and has supported brilliant artists including Aztec Camera, Squeeze, Martin Stephenson and The Daintees and Vinny Peculiar.

Tony Kinsella’s More Jokes About Chocolate And Girls: My Life Long Obsession With The Undertones, will come to The Playhouse on Saturday, April 13 at 8pm.

Tickets are £8 and available from The Playhouse on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk

