NW Islamic Association hold fundraiser for Foodbank

The Muslim community from the North West have raised £1,250 for the Foyle Foodbank.

The money was raised by NWIA through a charity fasting challenge, held on June 8.

A spokesperson said: “This is the second year in a row when the Muslim community in the city combined together with local community during the month of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims all over the world fast from dawn until sunset every day, and are encouraged to think of those less well off than themselves.”

Nearly half of the money was raised by the volunteers who took part in the challenge.

“We were especially moved by the generous donations from the Syrian families and the young school children who broke their piggy banks to give to the City’s busiest Foodbank.

“There were special contributions from the pupils in Foyle college, staff in Altnagelvin Hospital and Seagate.

“Northwest Islamic Association expressed their sincere thanks to all the participants who made this event successful and helped to raise the donation for Foyle food bank.

“The Muslim community is hoping to run the similar event next year, and are aiming to make it bigger than this year,” added the spokesperson.