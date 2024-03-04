News you can trust since 1772
Runners brave the elements to take part in the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George SweeneyRunners brave the elements to take part in the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney
Runners brave the elements to take part in the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney

11 action shots as come rain, hail or shine people set off on Derry's weekly Saturday parkrun

Whatever the weather, local people of all ages get together each Saturday at the weekly Derry parkrun, which sets off from Foyle Marina at around 9.30am.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:21 GMT

For more information on the parkrun route and what it is all about see: https://www.parkrun.org.uk/derrycity/

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The rain and cold didn’t deter runners from participating in the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney

1. The rain and cold didn’t deter runners from participating in the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney

The rain and cold didn’t deter runners from participating in the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Runners brave the elements to take part in the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Runners brave the elements to take part in the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney

Runners brave the elements to take part in the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Runners make their way along Foyle Embankment during the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Runners make their way along Foyle Embankment during the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney

Runners make their way along Foyle Embankment during the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
The rain and cold didn’t deter runners from participating in the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney

4. The rain and cold didn’t deter runners from participating in the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney

The rain and cold didn’t deter runners from participating in the weekly Derry City Parkrun on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry