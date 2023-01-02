News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Swimmers who braved the elements to take part in the annual ARC Fitness New Years Day Charity Swim at Lisfannon beach. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2301GS  09

11 pictures of the ARC New Year's Day Swim at Lisfannon Beach

A group of charitable swimmers started the new year ‘swimmingly’ as they braved the January waters of Lisfannon beach for the annual ARC New Year’s Day Swim.

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago

People of all ages made their way into the waters of the Swilly for the annual charity event, organised by the well-known Derry-based ARC Fitness – Addiction Recovery Coaching. Well done to all.

1. ARC Fitness New Year's Day Charity Swim

Some of the swimmers taking part in the annual ARC Fitness New Years Day Charity Swim at Lisfannon beach. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2301GS  11

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

2. ARC Fitness New Year's Day Charity Swim

Some of the swimmers taking part in the annual ARC Fitness New Year's Day Charity Swim at Lisfannon beach. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2301GS  10

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

3. ARC Fitness New Year's Day Charity Swim

Swimmers brave the elements to take part in the annual ARC Fitness New Year's Day Charity Swim at Lisfannon beach. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2301GS  08

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

4. ARC Fitness New Year's Day Charity Swim

Swimmers enjoy taking part in the annual ARC Fitness New Year's Day Charity Swim at Lisfannon beach. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2301GS  07

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3