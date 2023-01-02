A group of charitable swimmers started the new year ‘swimmingly’ as they braved the January waters of Lisfannon beach for the annual ARC New Year’s Day Swim.
People of all ages made their way into the waters of the Swilly for the annual charity event, organised by the well-known Derry-based ARC Fitness – Addiction Recovery Coaching. Well done to all.
ARC Fitness New Year's Day Charity Swim
Some of the swimmers taking part in the annual ARC Fitness New Years Day Charity Swim at Lisfannon beach. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2301GS 11
Some of the swimmers taking part in the annual ARC Fitness New Year's Day Charity Swim at Lisfannon beach.
Swimmers brave the elements to take part in the annual ARC Fitness New Year's Day Charity Swim at Lisfannon beach.
Swimmers enjoy taking part in the annual ARC Fitness New Year's Day Charity Swim at Lisfannon beach.
