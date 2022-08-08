The Pedal Powered Tractor Run and Doll Push underway at the Greencastle Regatta on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 071

13 pictures from Kids’ Tractor & Doll Push at Greencastle Regatta in Donegal

Children taking part in the Pedal Powered Tractor Run and Doll Push race at the Greencastle Regatta on Friday afternoon last.

By George Sweeney
Monday, 8th August 2022, 1:01 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 1:01 pm

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

A Dash to the finish line in the Pedal Powered Tractor Run and Doll Push race at the Greencastle Regatta on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 076

Children taking part in the Pedal Powered Tractor Run and Doll Push race at the Greencastle Regatta on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 078

A young girl makes her way to the finish line in the Pedal Powered Tractor Run and Doll Push race at the Greencastle Regatta on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 077

This young man is enjoying the Pedal Powered Tractor Run and Doll Push race held during the Greencastle Regatta on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 074

