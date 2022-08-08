13 pictures from Kids’ Tractor & Doll Push at Greencastle Regatta in Donegal

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
A Dash to the finish line in the Pedal Powered Tractor Run and Doll Push race at the Greencastle Regatta on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 076
Children taking part in the Pedal Powered Tractor Run and Doll Push race at the Greencastle Regatta on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 078
A young girl makes her way to the finish line in the Pedal Powered Tractor Run and Doll Push race at the Greencastle Regatta on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 077
This young man is enjoying the Pedal Powered Tractor Run and Doll Push race held during the Greencastle Regatta on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 074