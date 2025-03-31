Here are 17 of the best in the local area.
If you are going for a dip at a beach that is not manned by lifeguards always stay within your depth, respect the water, know your limits, never swim alone, and if you are unsure about rip currents always ask a local if it is safe.
1. Benone
Magnificent Benone Strand stretches seven miles from Magilligan Point to Downhill. If the tide is out far enough it is possible to walk from the point the whole way to Castlerock - another fine bathing spot. The spectacular golden strand is on the Atlantic and thus can be prone to rip currents so extra care should be taken. There are lifeguards at Benone and Castlerock so swim between the flags. Photo: Kevin Mullan
2. Stroove
Stroove is located at Inishowen Head. This is presumably where the name An tSrúibh - 'the snout, nose or point' - comes from. It is also anglicised as Shrove and Shroove. There are two wonderful coves on either side of the lighthouse and both are safe for swimming. The north western beach is the pick of the two. Photo: Lorcan Doherty
3. Ned's Point.
Ned's Point and Porthaw are located out the back shore in Buncrana on the coastal walk that leads to Father Hegarty's Rock and Stragill. When the tide is out far enough it is possible to walk the whole way to Linsfort along the sands. The shallow waters make this a great swimming spot, particularly for families. Photo: Archive
4. Culdaff.
Culdaff beach, located at Caratra, a few hundred metres north of the village, is popular with surfers and swimmers. It is lifeguarded from July whenever personnel are available. The mouth of the Culdaff river is located at the strand's western end so it is best to avoid that area when swimming due to the channel. Photo: George Sweeney