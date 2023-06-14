1 . Benone

Magnificent Benone Strand stretches seven miles from Magilligan Point to Downhill. If the tide is out far enough it is possible to walk from the point the whole way to Castlerock - another fine bathing spot. The spectacular golden strand is on the Atlantic and thus can be prone to rip currents so extra care should be taken. There are lifeguards at Benone and Castlerock so swim between the flags. Photo: Kevin Mullan