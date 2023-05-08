News you can trust since 1772
17 pictures from Coronation Fun Day at Lincoln Courts

Coronation Fun Days have been held in various parts of the north west over the weekend to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

By Lincoln Courts Y & C Association
Published 8th May 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 12:49 BST

Pictures are local people enjoying the festivitieis in Lincoln Courts, and organisers thanked the National Lottery Community Fund and Radius Housing ‘for making the event possible’.

*Please note photos by Lincoln Courts Y & C Association.

Coronation Fun Day at Lincoln Courts. Photo: LCYC

Coronation Fun Day in Lincoln Courts. Photo: LCYC

Coronation Fun Day in Lincoln Courts. Photo: LCYC

Coronation Fun Day in Lincoln Courts. Photo: LCYC

