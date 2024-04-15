Geraldine Mullen, third from right, pictured with Lily Fitzgerald, Martina Cawley, Kaitlyn Fitzgerald and Siobhan Kilbride ahead of the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George SweeneyGeraldine Mullen, third from right, pictured with Lily Fitzgerald, Martina Cawley, Kaitlyn Fitzgerald and Siobhan Kilbride ahead of the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Geraldine Mullen, third from right, pictured with Lily Fitzgerald, Martina Cawley, Kaitlyn Fitzgerald and Siobhan Kilbride ahead of the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

19 pictures from the 5k in memory of Tomás in Donegal in aid of Derry-based Children in Crossfire

There was a great turnout on Sunday for a charity walk/ run organised by Geraldine Mullan to celebrate the life of her son Tomás on what would have been his 18th birthday.
By George Sweeney
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:40 BST

Geraldine Mullan founded the Mullan Hope Centre in Moville in Inishowen in memory of John, Tomás and Amelia, who lost their lives in the devastating tragedy in Lough Foyle near Quigley’s Point in August 2020.

Tomás attended Moville Community College and had spoken at home about his admiration for Children in Crossfire, which has been supported by the school for many years and the event at the weekend raised funds for the Derry-based charity.

The Doherty family, from Desertegney, took part in the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

1. The Doherty family, from Desertegney, took part in the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

The Doherty family, from Desertegney, took part in the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
People register for the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

2. People register for the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

People register for the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Jade Harkin, Annie McCafferty, Khloe Henry and Muireann Doyle took part in the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Jade Harkin, Annie McCafferty, Khloe Henry and Muireann Doyle took part in the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Jade Harkin, Annie McCafferty, Khloe Henry and Muireann Doyle took part in the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Geraldine Mullan, right, pictured at the Mullan Hope Centre, Moville prior to the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run with friends Katie-May Friel, Aisling Friel, Cassie Healy and Oscar Healy from Drumkeen . Photo: George Sweeney

4. Geraldine Mullan, right, pictured at the Mullan Hope Centre, Moville prior to the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run with friends Katie-May Friel, Aisling Friel, Cassie Healy and Oscar Healy from Drumkeen . Photo: George Sweeney

Geraldine Mullan, right, pictured at the Mullan Hope Centre, Moville prior to the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run with friends Katie-May Friel, Aisling Friel, Cassie Healy and Oscar Healy from Drumkeen . Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerryDonegal