Geraldine Mullan founded the Mullan Hope Centre in Moville in Inishowen in memory of John, Tomás and Amelia, who lost their lives in the devastating tragedy in Lough Foyle near Quigley’s Point in August 2020.
Tomás attended Moville Community College and had spoken at home about his admiration for Children in Crossfire, which has been supported by the school for many years and the event at the weekend raised funds for the Derry-based charity.
1. The Doherty family, from Desertegney, took part in the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
2. People register for the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Jade Harkin, Annie McCafferty, Khloe Henry and Muireann Doyle took part in the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Geraldine Mullan, right, pictured at the Mullan Hope Centre, Moville prior to the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run with friends Katie-May Friel, Aisling Friel, Cassie Healy and Oscar Healy from Drumkeen . Photo: George Sweeney
