The environmental improvement works are designed to enhance City Centre & Riverside outdoor spaces for local people.

Residents and visitors have been advised that these latest additions will create “two dedicated mini-parklets within the existing Waterloo Place pedestrian zone in Derry City Centre, and along the riverside at McFarland Quay & Fort George Quay”.

The parklets will feature new street furniture, including seating, picnic tables, boundary planting and resurfacing.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waterloo Place. DER2126GS - 036

“Members of the public should note that the Waterloo Place works will commence on Monday April 4, and are expected to last around four weeks.

“Construction in the quayside area adjacent to Sainsburys has begun this week, with an estimated completion date of May 9.”