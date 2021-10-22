200,000 square metres of flowers to be planted along the A6, says Nichola Mallon

Roads minister Nichola Mallon said the initiative was part of her department’s efforts to enhance wildlife habits along roadways in the north.

The scheme will involve wildflowers being planted on an area twice the size of the Ebrington site.

She confirmed: “My Department manages road verges with the primary aim of maintaining road safety and we seek to do this in a manner that protects wildlife and improves biodiversity. As part of this we take opportunities to plant wildflowers, so by way of example, the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling scheme includes 200,000m2 of wildflower seeding over a number of locations along the project.

Wildflowers to be planted at A6.

“In addition my Department works with others on environmental schemes related to road verges, such as the ‘Don’t Mow- Let It Grow’ project in conjunction with Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, and funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.