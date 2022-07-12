Rosie McLaughlin, pictured with her mum Cathy, and Katie Bonnar took part in the Fancy Dress competition at the Muff Family Funday held on Sunday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 015

25 great pictures from Muff Family Fun Day in Donegal

It was smiles all around at the Family Fun Day in Muff village in Inishowen at the weekend.

By George Sweeney & Brendan McDaid
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 7:39 pm

Among the activities were fancy dress and bonny baby competitions, egg and spoon racing, sports and spud collecting.

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. DER - MUFF FAMILY FUNDAY

Jordan Given, aged 5, took part in the Fancy Dress competition at the Muff Family Funday held on Sunday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 014

2. DER - MUFF FAMILY FUNDAY

Competitors in the children’s egg and spoon race at the Muff Family Funday held on Sunday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 029

3. DER - MUFF FAMILY FUNDAY

Families watch the children’s egg and spoon race at the Muff Family Funday held on Sunday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 028

4. DER - MUFF FAMILY FUNDAY

Serious concentration during the children’s egg and spoon race at the Muff Family Funday held on Sunday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 030

DonegalInishowen
