25 great pictures from Muff Family Fun Day in Donegal

Among the activities were fancy dress and bonny baby competitions, egg and spoon racing, sports and spud collecting.
Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Jordan Given, aged 5, took part in the Fancy Dress competition at the Muff Family Funday held on Sunday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 014
Competitors in the children’s egg and spoon race at the Muff Family Funday held on Sunday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 029
Families watch the children’s egg and spoon race at the Muff Family Funday held on Sunday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 028
Serious concentration during the children’s egg and spoon race at the Muff Family Funday held on Sunday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2228GS – 030