Getting ready for dip during a visit to Portnablagh.

25 photographs from the Lincoln Court Senior Summer Scheme

Young people aged 13 plus have enjoyed a brilliant month participating in the Lincoln Court Senior Summer Scheme.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:46 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:49 pm

This annual event allows the Lincoln Court Youth and Community Association to provide a programme of structured activities and diversionary trips to young people from throughout the entire Waterside when heightened tensions can be prevalent.

The scheme is made possible by the National Lottery Community Fund, T-BUC and EA intervention.

Here are some photographs.

1. An excursion to the Lagan Valley LeisurePlex

2. Enjoying a trip to Donegal

3. On the pier at Portnablagh

4. Taking the plunge into Sheephaven Bay

National Lottery Community Fund
