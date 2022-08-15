3-day The Greatest Show at Derry Féile this week

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free family show will see magicians, comedy acts and circus shows play out at parks and green spaces across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street and Fountain neighbourhoods over the three days.

The show begins on Tuesday, with Cikada Circus and Jitterbug Jackson performing at 3pm at Abercorn Park, Abercorn Road and at 6.30pm at Inveroe Park, Creggan, with acrobatic skills and an intimate circus experience along with an ‘explosive mix of comedy, dance, performance and song all set to a delightful musical score’.

Wednesday, will see Síolta, Get Pumped and Jitterbug Jackson will perform at 2pm at Bishops Field, Creggan and at 6.30pm at Jon ‘Ugg’ Clifford Bull Park, with ‘jaw dropping acrobatics and absurdity in abundance’, with Australian fitness gurus Mr Move-it and DJ Groove-it also showing up to recording a 30 minute fitness video. Also on Wednesday, Jitterbug Jackson and Get Pumped will perform at Abbotts Walk / Dove Gardens at 4pm.

Get Pumped.

The final day of The Greatest Show on Thursday will see Get Pumped joined by Frankie Magilligan’s mesmerising mix of juggling, comedy, music and the world’s only known gold giraffe unicycle perform at 3pm in The Fountain and 6pm at Brandywell Park, Lone Moor Road.

Visit www.facebook.com/gasyardwallfeile, www.youtube.com/feilemediaderry or www.twitter.com/feilederry for more details of these and other events taking place this week as part of the 30th Féile in Derry.

You can also check out the programme here: Check out the full Féile 2022 programme at issuu.com/gasyardfeilederry/docs/feile_2022_webA spokesperson said: “Féile 2022 would not be possible without the support of our funders at The Executive Office, (Urban Villages & Communities In Transition), Derry City & Strabane District Council, Department of Foreign Affairs and the collaboration of our many partners, groups, initiatives, volunteers and residents from throughout the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street and Fountain areas who have come together to shape and manage this programme of events.”

Cikada.