Derry man Gerard Doherty who received a rapturous welcome from family and friends when he arrived home on the Clipper Round The World Yacht Ha Long Bay, Vietnam at the Foyle Marina in Derry-Londonderry after completing the transatlantic leg between New York and his home city. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.07.22

31 great shots of Clipper fleet arrival from New York into Derry

Some fantastic images from photographer Martin McKeown which capture the excitement and the emotion as the Clipper crews - among them Derry’s own Gerard Doherty - arrive in Derry.

By Martin McKeown
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 8:41 am

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Sandra Duffy was there on the dock throughout the day joining, relatives and well wishers in welcoming the fleets ashore following their epic transatlantic crossing.

The Clipper race was delayed due to the pandemic but is now firmly back on track. More boats are continuing to arrive this morning as excitement builds ahead of the Foyle Maritime Festival which will bring tens of thousands to Derry’s quayside from next Wednesday, July 20 to Sunday July 24.

Prior to that the Legenderry Street Food Festival takes place along the quay from tomorrow, Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18.

(Please not these photos are by photographer Martin McKeown and not for sale here)

1.

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race arrives on the River Foyle in Derry-Londonderry Northern Ireland after completing an epic race across the Atlantic from New York. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.07.22

Photo Sales

2.

Photo Sales

3.

Photo Sales

4.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy celebrates with the crew of Bermuda as they came first in race 14 in The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race arrives on the River Foyle in Derry-Londonderry Northern Ireland after completing an epic race across the Atlantic from New York. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.07.22

Photo Sales
DerryClipperNew York
Next Page
Page 1 of 8