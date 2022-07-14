31 great shots of Clipper fleet arrival from New York into Derry

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Sandra Duffy was there on the dock throughout the day joining, relatives and well wishers in welcoming the fleets ashore following their epic transatlantic crossing.

The Clipper race was delayed due to the pandemic but is now firmly back on track. More boats are continuing to arrive this morning as excitement builds ahead of the Foyle Maritime Festival which will bring tens of thousands to Derry’s quayside from next Wednesday, July 20 to Sunday July 24.

Prior to that the Legenderry Street Food Festival takes place along the quay from tomorrow, Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18.

