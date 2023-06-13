News you can trust since 1772
31 photos of a sea of pink as thousands join Foyle Hospice annual Female Walk / Run 2023

The weather held as big numbers gathered in their pink T-shirts to take part in the annual Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run on Sunday.
By George Sweeney
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:01 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 08:05 BST

Lumem Christi College took part in the annual Foyle Hospice Walk and Run on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS –

As ever there was a huge turnout for the annual Foyle Hospice Walk and Run, on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS –

Smiling faces at the annual Foyle Hospice Walk and Run, on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS –

Marian, Francis, Paula and Nicki took part the annual Foyle Hospice Walk and Run on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS –

