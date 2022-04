4.

The Mayor, Kevin Campbell pictured at Cullen's Funfair which is being held in Ebrington Square from Friday 29th March until 7th April. Cullen's Amusements will have collection boxes at the entrance of the funfair where donations can be made to Foyle Search and Rescue - the Mayor's chosen charity for this year. Included are Alderman Drew Thompson, Joe and Sean Cullen, Paul Doherty from ILEX, Sean Edwards and Ruari McAnaney from Foyle Search and Rescue with some of the volunteers. For more information on events being organised as part of the Mayor's Charity click on www.derrycity.gov.uk/mayor/mayorscharity. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 29.3.1