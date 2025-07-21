47 great pictures from the Linking BT47 Summer Scheme 2025

By Lincoln Courts Youth & Community Association
Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:17 BST
Pictured are young people enjoying the activities and trips as part of the Clooney/ Lincoln Courts ‘Linking BT47 Summer Scheme’, which brought together young people from the entire Waterside area and further afield, thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Photos: Lincoln Courts Youth & Community Association.

Young people enjoying the activities and trips as part of the ‘Linking BT47 Summer Scheme’.

1. Linking BT47 Summer Scheme (35).jpg

Young people enjoying the activities and trips as part of the ‘Linking BT47 Summer Scheme’. Photo: Lincoln Courts Youth & Community Association

Young people enjoying the activities and trips as part of the ‘Linking BT47 Summer Scheme’.

2. Linking BT47 Summer Scheme (26).jpg

Young people enjoying the activities and trips as part of the ‘Linking BT47 Summer Scheme’. Photo: Lincoln Courts Youth & Community Association

Young people enjoying the activities and trips as part of the ‘Linking BT47 Summer Scheme’.

3. Linking BT47 Summer Scheme (17).jpg

Young people enjoying the activities and trips as part of the ‘Linking BT47 Summer Scheme’. Photo: Lincoln Courts Youth & Community Association

Young people enjoying the activities and trips as part of the ‘Linking BT47 Summer Scheme’.

4. Linking BT47 Summer Scheme (31).jpg

Young people enjoying the activities and trips as part of the ‘Linking BT47 Summer Scheme’. Photo: Lincoln Courts Youth & Community Association

