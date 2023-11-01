7 dazzling pictures from the first ever Halloween drone show in Derry
It was a captivating sight as eyes eyes turned skyward for the first ever night time drone show over the River Foyle.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
The show was a partnership production with BT and saw a mesmerising giant skull of lights hover in the night air out over the Foyle.
This then turned to a dove before morphing several times more, with the spelling out of ‘Derry’ and ‘Halloween’ up in lights across the night sky getting the biggest cheers.
Pictures by Martin McKeown / Derry City & Strabane District Council.
