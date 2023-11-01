News you can trust since 1772
The ginat skull taking form over the River Foyle, dwarfing the big wheel at Ebrington.The ginat skull taking form over the River Foyle, dwarfing the big wheel at Ebrington.
7 dazzling pictures from the first ever Halloween drone show in Derry

It was a captivating sight as eyes eyes turned skyward for the first ever night time drone show over the River Foyle.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

The show was a partnership production with BT and saw a mesmerising giant skull of lights hover in the night air out over the Foyle.

This then turned to a dove before morphing several times more, with the spelling out of ‘Derry’ and ‘Halloween’ up in lights across the night sky getting the biggest cheers.

Pictures by Martin McKeown / Derry City & Strabane District Council.

The giant skull hovering over Derry.

1. Drone show.jpg

The giant skull hovering over Derry. Photo: DCSDC

The angry little ghost in the nigh sky.

2. Drone show 3.jpg

The angry little ghost in the nigh sky. Photo: DCSDC

A happier little fellow with the big wheel at Ebrington un the background.

3. Drone show 4.jpg

A happier little fellow with the big wheel at Ebrington un the background. Photo: DCSDC

The Drone display over the River Foyle in Derry-Londonderry which was a forts for the city. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.23

4. The Drone display over the River Foyle in Derry-Londonderry which was a forts for the city. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.23

The Drone display over the River Foyle in Derry-Londonderry which was a forts for the city. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.23 Photo: Martin McKeown

