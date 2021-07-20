Ash confirmed as Stendhal Festival prepare for round 2 in County Derry with 60 more acts confirmed

Ash.

Another 60 plus acts will once again take to the numerous Stendhal stages in August as part of a line-up Festival Director Ross Parkhill describes as, “a bit of a love letter to our first 10 years.”

Downpatrick rockers Ash return to the farm for the first time since their 2017 headline show.

One of the biggest acts to ever emerge from the Northern Irish music scene, this legendary three piece are celebrating three decades of success next year yet still sound as fresh as they did when they burst onto the scene with seminal album ‘1977’.

Ryan McMullan continues to grow from strength to strength, selling out hometown gigs on a regular basis courtesy of his beautiful song writing and stunning vocal styling.

Ryan’s headline slot is extra special this year as he is the first act that applied to the festival through its submission process to work his way up through the bill over numerous appearances to eventually secure a headline slot.

And So I Watch You From Afar return in August following their performance in July. There is a big difference in the scheduled performance though as the instrumental juggernaut will be showcasing a spectacular brand new piece of work entitled ‘Jettison’ which mixes brand new music with an incredible visual show.

The August Line-up will also include a multitude of acts who have helped define the Stendhal Experience over the past 10 years in one way or another, alongside the always excellent offering of brand new indigenous acts.

Also appearing will be: Kila, Duke Special, David Keenan, Paddy Casey, Macka B, Jealous of the Birds, Mary Coughlan, Flash Harry, Turn, The Henry Girls, ROE, The Bonnevilles, The Pat McMannus Band, Cormac Neeson, Dea Matrona, Conchúr White, Laura Quirke & Joshua Burnside, Malojian, Susan O’Neill, Nathan O’Regan, Rosborough, Paddy Nash, N.I. Opera, SkiBunny DJs, Vokxen, Dani Larkin, Drew Makes Noise, Lore, New Pagans, String Ninjas, Roll With It (Oasis Tribute), Conor Scott, Ferals, BRØR, Michael Kerr, Gemma Bradley, Sasha Samara, Bobbi Arlo, Dark Tropics, Kyoto Love Hotel, TEYR, Laytha, Funkitects, Ryan Keys, Molly Hogg, The Florentinas, Joel Harkin, Scala Strings, New Dad, The Magazine Club, The Craic Inn, Queen And Disco, Waking Android & Arcane Soakes, Shane Dean & Amanda Healey, and DJ Militant Vinylist.

There is also a stacked comedy Line up to tickle your ribs which includes; Shane Todd, Dave Elliott, Mark McCarney, Diona Doherty and Conor Keys.

Ross Parkhill said: “We are so pleased with how July turned out and now we are all champing at the bit to get our August Event up and running.

“The line-up is brilliant and really encompasses everything we have been about for the past 10 years, it’s a bit of a love letter to our past line-ups, with some acts already holding a very special place in our hearts here. It will be great to see them back, doing what they do best on a live stage.”

A limited amount of tickets for Stendhal’s August event are on sale now at www.stendhalfestival.comThis event was enabled by funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Stendhal Festival organisers said the events would not be possible each year and particularly this year, without the fantastic support of our partners and sponsors, including Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; The Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Help Musicians NI, a leading independent charity for musicians.

