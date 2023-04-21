The Bealtaine event aims to build on the success of the Creggan 75 carnival parade

Bealtaine will feature a range of activities such as a carnival parade involving the community, live music and a fire display.

Schools, sports clubs, youth clubs and community organisations will all be invited to take part in the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Féile spokesperson said the event follows the successful Creggan 75 carnival parade last year.

Bealtaine will feature a range of activities such as a carnival parade involving the community, live music and a fire display.

"The Bealtaine event aims to build on the success of the Creggan 75 carnival parade which saw thousands of people come on to the streets.

"This event will be an opportunity for residents and people from across the city and beyond to come together after the long winter and celebrate the summer and everything that is great about the Creggan estate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad