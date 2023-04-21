News you can trust since 1772
Bealtaine - A new festival for Creggan launched by Féile

Féile have released details of a new cultural festival, Bealtaine, in Creggan, set for May 4.

By Luke McCallion
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
The Bealtaine event aims to build on the success of the Creggan 75 carnival paradeThe Bealtaine event aims to build on the success of the Creggan 75 carnival parade
Bealtaine will feature a range of activities such as a carnival parade involving the community, live music and a fire display.

Schools, sports clubs, youth clubs and community organisations will all be invited to take part in the event.

A Féile spokesperson said the event follows the successful Creggan 75 carnival parade last year.

Bealtaine will feature a range of activities such as a carnival parade involving the community, live music and a fire display.Bealtaine will feature a range of activities such as a carnival parade involving the community, live music and a fire display.
"The Bealtaine event aims to build on the success of the Creggan 75 carnival parade which saw thousands of people come on to the streets.

"This event will be an opportunity for residents and people from across the city and beyond to come together after the long winter and celebrate the summer and everything that is great about the Creggan estate.”

Bealtaine was traditionally one of four major Irish Celtic festivals which marked the beginning of summer, and celebrated the sun through feasts, dancing, music and other means of celebration.

